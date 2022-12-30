Dr Ashley Bloomfield now Sir Ashley Bloomfield has become a familiar face to all New Zealanders in the last three years, after fronting up dozens of daily Covid-19 press conferences and keeping Kiwis up to date with the latest numbers and advice on how to stay safe in the pandemic.

His quick wit and occasional eyebrow raising made headlines and turned Sir Ashley into one of the most iconic faces of New Zealand television.

To mark Sir Ashley’s knighthood, we look back at some of his greatest TV moments.











