New Year Honours: Founders of Commonsense Organics James Kebbell and Marion Wood honoured

Commonsense Organics founders Jim Kebbell and Marion Wood.

Commonsense Organics founders James (Jim) Kebbell and Marion Wood have been recognised in the New Year Honours List for creating a sustainable small business in New Zealand which prioritises the environment, along with social and cultural issues.

In 1975 Jim and Marion brought land in Te Horo and named it Common Property with the aim of creating a business from growing organic vegetables.

Now with five Commonsense Organics stores in New Zealand, the couple have been recognised for their significant contribution to organic agriculture, food production and the health of the community and planet, both being made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to sustainable business and the community.

Commonsense Organics Kāpiti store.

"We were very surprised to receive this honour," Marion said.

"We've felt for many years the opportunities created by growing food organically and running a businesses in harmony with the environment which supports communities is the obvious way to live.

"That's why our business is called Commonsense.

"We accepted this honour on the basis that it was recognition of the important contribution that organic agriculture can have in response to the issues we are facing today, such as climate change, and on behalf of all involved in the industry in making this happen."

The couple opened their first Commonsense Organics supermarket shop in Wellington in 1991.

They now have four stores in Wellington (one in Paraparaumu), one in Auckland, and are strong advocates for organic and regenerative agriculture, seeking to educate their customers and communities on how to grow their organic food.

With Marion growing up with organic food and growing methods, it was her mother who insisted the land was farmed organically right from the start.

While wanting to help people produce food, Jim, of fifth generation farming stock, was initially hesitant but was convinced of organic production when he learned about the impact industrialised chemicals were having on the soil and food supply chain.

"I discovered major oil companies were patenting seeds so they could sell them covered in fossil-fuel based fertilisers," Jim said.

"To have oil companies in charge of the food chain didn't strike me as a good idea, so I looked for alternative ways of growing."

Commonsense demonstrates a different way of doing business.

"Our business is based on prioritising the environment and social and cultural issues as much as the financial bottom line," Marion said.

"We started Commonsense in 1991 to mainstream organics because it's nutritious, it's good for you and it tastes better.

"So many people have come in over the years and said, 'My granny has a tree in the garden that has fruit like this - I haven't tasted food like this anywhere'.

"Those kinds of things that are really important for people, it's important for their health, nutrition, and it's important for the health of the planet."

Their values have influenced Commonsense Organics to adopt BPA-free till receipts, home compostable packaging and to become a living wage employer.

"The traditional model of business generally tends to equate success with financial profit but that's not the sole driver for our business.

"We know that the economy is a subset of the environment – if we don't look after the environment we won't have a business, so we have to reflect this in our stores.

"It's also vital that we're part of the solution to climate change – by supporting organic farming and offsetting our greenhouse gas emissions."

Now starting to bring in a new generation of leaders, Jim and Marion are confident they will retain the same values the company was built on.

"We are at a very crucial time.

"Addressing climate change is an urgent reality and nearly half our greenhouse gas emissions come from farming.

"So we have to change the way we farm.

"We have to use organic regenerative methods and we also need to respect the concept of kaitiakitanga, respecting traditional Māori ways of being in harmony with the land.

"We have to bring back the health of the soil and the biodiversity of the land and waterways because we all depend on this."

Both Jim and Marion are still active within the business, with Jim largely involved with Common Property, their 11.2ha organic farm in Te Horo.

They are founding members of the Organic Traders Association of New Zealand with Marion the current chair, also chairing the Soil and Health Association and on the board of Fair Trade Wellington while Jim is an honorary life member of BioGro New Zealand.