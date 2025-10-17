Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New World Metro on Queen St racial profiling claim: Councillor Lotu Fuli’s son falsely accused of shoplifting

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Manukau ward councillor Lotu Fuli went on the warpath against New World Metro on Queen St after her son phoned her “all upset” after an incident there on Tuesday. Photo / Google

Manukau ward councillor Lotu Fuli went on the warpath against New World Metro on Queen St after her son phoned her “all upset” after an incident there on Tuesday. Photo / Google

An Auckland city councillor claims her son was racially profiled at a downtown supermarket when he was falsely accused of shoplifting and made to pay again.

Manukau ward councillor Lotu Fuli went on the warpath against New World Metro on Queen St after her son phoned her “all upset”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save