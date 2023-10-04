Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

New Windsor, Auckland dairy incident, person taken to hospital in critical condition

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A person has been critically injured at Auckland's New Windsor dairy. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has been critically injured at Auckland's New Windsor dairy. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after an incident at an Auckland dairy this morning.

St John Ambulance said an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the New Windsor Dairy on New Windsor Rd just after 10.30am.

A spokesperson said a person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police have set up cordons at the top of the Maioro St and New Windsor Rd preventing traffic from travelling past the dairy.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.


Latest from New Zealand