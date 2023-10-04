A person has been critically injured at Auckland's New Windsor dairy. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has been critically injured at Auckland's New Windsor dairy. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after an incident at an Auckland dairy this morning.

St John Ambulance said an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the New Windsor Dairy on New Windsor Rd just after 10.30am.

A spokesperson said a person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police have set up cordons at the top of the Maioro St and New Windsor Rd preventing traffic from travelling past the dairy.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.



