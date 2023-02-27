New Tropical Cyclone Judy looms as North Island grapples with more heavy rain

MetService National weather: February 27th-29th

The newest tropical cyclone in the Pacific has now been named, but forecasters expect it to pass by New Zealand without “major impact” as parts of the North Island recover from deadly Cyclone Gabrielle.

Fiji’s MetService named the weather system Tropical Cyclone Judy yesterday as it sat north of Vanuatu - just as authorities here extended states of emergency around the North Island.

New Zealand’s MetService, meanwhile, issued weather warnings and watches for swathes of the North Island yesterday - with most having lapsed this morning.

Flash flooding was reported in north Auckland yesterday evening after weather forecasters warned of possible heavy rain and hail around the city.

Thunderstorms barrelled into parts of the Super City yesterday afternoon as a line of severe electrical storms tracked from the city up through the centre of Northland.

Auckland’s weather was set to clear this week, however, with MetService forecasting partly cloudy days until showers returned on Saturday. Isolated showers are expected today, which should clear in the evening.

The latest ensemble modelling from the ECMWF has most scenarios, or members, moving the tropical system well north & east of New Zealand.



Let's hope it stays that way. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/7V0uzFvHF3 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 26, 2023

It should reach 23C today while the city should sit at 25C from Wednesday until a dip to 24C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Gisborne, an orange heavy rain warning was expected to lapse this morning - with up to 100mm of rain possible overnight.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said sodden ground around the region made it vulnerable to surface flooding and rivers could rise quickly as water ran off into waterways.

Rain was forecast for Gisborne today, which could ease to showers by early evening and give way to fine weather tomorrow afternoon.

The Cone of Uncertainty for #CycloneJUDY.#Vanuatu is most directly affected.#NewZealand, for now, is outside the tracking - but could still brush us. We'll provide daily updates.



✅Also, our hyper-local forecasts are already factoring in if #Judy may affect your weather. pic.twitter.com/noAvXpnr4a — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) February 27, 2023

Following the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said water quality at the region’s beaches continued to test poorly with high bacteria levels as far as Wainui and Makorori.

Residents were asked to continue conserving water even as small businesses such as bars, restaurants and hairdressers were allowed to operate using reduced mains supplies.

“From [today] water will go back on for around 200 residents on the pipeline between Makaraka, opposite the school, and lower Waingake Rd. These residents are mainly in Manutuke,” Civil Defence said.

“Today our reservoirs have built up, but we’re certainly not out of the woods yet. We have not had damage like this to our main water pipeline since Cyclone Bola in 1988.

⛈️Downpours are developing over #Auckland - with large dry areas in between.



These downpours/thunderstorm clouds are growing out of blue skies - and are drifting northwards (generally speaking). (Meaning more may form).



Track on @MetService radar: https://t.co/sZ6VGec556 pic.twitter.com/5fSHbJAJ7L — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) February 27, 2023

“While we’re focusing on our community’s drinking water first, we’re also very aware it’s really important to have industry back in operation as soon as possible. So please continue to keep water demand down.”

As at 1pm yesterday, 129mm of rain had already fallen over the previous 24 hours in Ruatoria, and State Highways 2 and 35 remained closed.

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty extended the states of emergency in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Waikato, Hawke’s Bays and the Tararua District.

It would not be extended in Bay of Plenty, as the local council was able to manage its recovery within its “business as usual” operations, McAnulty said.

“The states of national emergency are being regularly reviewed and I anticipate that some areas still covered by the declaration will transition to recovery before 7 March.

“Thousands of people are still unable to return to their homes due to flood damage, and tragically 11 people are known to have lost their lives”, McAnulty said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s MetService expected Tropical Cyclone Judy would pass to the north of the country without a “major impact” on our weather when it neared later this week.

Niwa said the latest modelling yesterday morning showed the storm missing New Zealand.

Given the storm was still almost a week out, it would be monitored closely, Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said.

And while most projections point to it missing New Zealand, there is a chance that could change, he said.

It certainly hit in Whangaparaoa pic.twitter.com/HR2bl0vuIe — #nosleeptilcricket (@kelzneal) February 27, 2023

Torrential rain fell in parts of Northland and Auckland yesterday evening after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the city.

MetService weather radars detected thunderstorms in Northland near Maungaturoto, Kaiwaka, the Brynderwyns; and in Auckland near Warkworth, Kaipara Flats, Ahuroa, Wellsford, Te Arai and Puhoi.

MetService issued an urgent thunderstorm alert for Auckland north of the harbour bridge with the risk of heavy rain and hail which could cause flash flooding and damage, but other parts of the city were bathed in sunshine.

Large swathes of the North Island were under a severe thunderstorm watch last night, with a moderate risk of thunderstorms bringing heavy rain and hail from Northland to Manawatū.