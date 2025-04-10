A new study by researchers from Auckland University and Xiamen University in China shows that the impact of EV adoption on emissions depends on how countries generate electricity.
In countries where most electricity comes from fossil fuels, EVs may be doing more harm than good.
Associate Professor Stephen Poletti and Simon Tao, a doctoral candidate at the Business School’s Energy Centre, used a statistical model to dig into 15 years of the interplay between energy use, economic development and electric vehicle uptake in 26 countries.
Poletti and Tao found that global EV uptake didn’t result in a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.