“Six local businesses and families also funded new state-of-the-art starting platforms - Gordon’s Pharmacy, Ray White Real Estate, Dawson Building Co, Character Roofing, Martin Swim School and the Tietjen family - all of whom have connections with Team Enterprise.

“For the four weeks leading into the recent meet, our members were able to use the platforms regularly and become familiar with their operation.

“That overcame a lot of anxiety for them at the regional champs, resulting in more relaxed swimmers who could focus on their race, rather than falling off the start platform or false-starting.”

The meet resulted in a large number of personal best times and medals for the Enterprise crew.

“That was hugely gratifying,” said Martin, who made special mention of their relay performances – seen as a measure of the strength of a team.

“Our team won six, were second in two and third in seven at the meet.

“Most of them were from the Under-15s which bodes well for the team’s future, and quite a number of the swimmers were newbies to a meet of this calibre.

“With the business end of the winter/short course season still to come over the next 10 weeks, we look forward to yet even more exciting progress,” Martin said.

“A hard work, dedicated, do-whatever-it-takes attitude means the sky’s the limit for these highly motivated Gisborne swimmers.”

Notable individual successes at the HBPB short-course champs were – Cole Alexander, 8 personal best times; Jakob Alexander 8 PB; Owen Booker 6 PB; Xavier Booker 6 PB; Jacob Douglas 4 PB; Jaimee Fisher 7 PB; Charlotte Gray 8 PB; Elijah Gray 5 PB; Zoe Keepa 8 PB; Emily Latu 4 PB; Briana Latu 5 PB; Holli MacDonald 1 PB; Indy Martin 1 PB; Ruby Martin 7 PB; Taylor Newman 4PB; Sophie Phelps 7PB; Nikau Rudge 3 PB; Zyana Rudge 6 PB; Kaeto Sasamoto 6 PB; Rio Sasamoto 7 PB; Ivy Stewart 6 PB; Lola Stewart 7 PB; Korbin Wigglesworth 3 PB; Alyvia Williams 4 PB; Brooke Williams 8 PB.







