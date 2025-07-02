Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New private school City 0-10 planned for central Auckland, hopes to open by Term 4

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A new private school is set to open in central Auckland. Photo / 123RF

A new private school is set to open in central Auckland. Photo / 123RF

A new private school is set to open in central Auckland, teaching pupils from new entrants through to secondary school level, with classes possibly starting by Term 4.

The new school, City 0-10, aims to provide competitive fees, a “world-leading curriculum” and maximum class sizes of 25 students

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand