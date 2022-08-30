New police jobs ask for neurodiverse applicants only

Police National Headquarters in Wellington. Photo / Google Maps

The police are seeking autistic people to work in its financial crime group as part of a new diversity programme.

Detective Inspector Christiaan Barnard, the director of the financial crime group, told NZME the neurodiverse programme seeks to recruit people with autism who are highly skilled, but may struggle to otherwise navigate the standard recruitment process.

"Neurodiverse individuals have long been overlooked and this presents a real opportunity for us to explore a different area in that diversity space."

Three roles are on offer – two data analyst roles and a research analyst position, which Barnard said plays to the strengths of people with autism.

"These are positions or roles that require attention to detail, visual thinking and often quite task-focused roles that don't necessarily require a large degree of social engagement."

The advertisements were tailored too, as Autism NZ, which runs employment support programmes in Auckland and Wellington, says barriers start with job ads containing confusing jargon.

Interviews are a major issue for candidates with problems communicating, responding to questions in a timely manner, understanding body language or making eye contact.

Barnard said the ads were stripped back and made "very, very clear".

"They articulate the role in a way which actually now I think I would be tempted to use as standard job descriptions. They're much more consumable than the ones we often have."

Autism NZ chief executive Dane Dougan says police have been fantastic in understanding the need to de-stress the process and provide a welcoming work environment for someone who is neurodiverse.

His advice is to treat an autistic colleague as an individual, as they would any newcomer.

"At a simple level - if someone doesn't like smells, don't sit them next to the kitchen," he says. "If they don't like noise and want to wear headphones, let them wear headphones."

Applications for the roles have now closed and shortlisted candidates will be invited to a two-day assessment workshop to ensure they understand the roles and working environment.