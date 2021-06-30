New Plymouth man David Abraham sentenced for possessing, distributing child sex abuse material

The 49-year-old appeared in court on Tuesday. Photo / 123rf

New Plymouth man David Abraham has been jailed for three years and nine months for possessing and distributing child sex abuse videos.

Child exploitation material was found on the 49-year-old's laptop and mobile phone during an investigation by the Department of Internal Affairs.

Abraham, currently in Wanganui Prison for unrelated offences, was charged on a number of counts.

He was found to be viewing and distributing material via a number of social media platforms.

Abraham appeared in the New Plymouth District Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty.

Manager of the digital child exploitation team Tim Houston said distributing child sexual abuse images was a borderless crime and required a collective international response.

"Our priority is to ensure that anyone who distributes, makes and possesses objectionable materials of child sexual abuse imagery are caught, prosecuted and sentenced," Houston said.

DIA worked with the Customs Child Exploitation Online Team and NZ Police to execute the search warrant during the investigation.

"Child sexual abuse imagery is not a victimless crime, it involves real children forced into sexual acts and the Tri-Agency partnership highlights the value in working together with partner law enforcement agencies to combat online child sexual exploitation," he said.

Abraham's sentence included the destruction of property used in the offending and he was required to register as a child sex offender.

Where to get help:

If you are concerned that something you have seen may be objectionable or want to report a crime, you can report it to the Digital Child Exploitation team at DIA.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime,

Child Abuse: Directory for information and support

Safe to Talk: 0800 044 334 Text 4334

If you are concerned about your own activity online or someone else's sexual behaviour, you should contact organisations such as,

Safe Network: 09 377 9898

WellStop: 04 566 4745

STOP: 03 353 0257

Or local treatment providers, or specialist therapists.