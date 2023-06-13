One of the vehicles involved in a car crash on Tāmaki Drive last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Dramatic new photos have emerged from a serious crash in central Auckland that left one person in hospital.

Emergency services were called to reports of a two-car collision on Tāmaki Drive about 8.30pm yesterday.

New images show one of the cars involved flipped during the crash and was pictured on its roof last night.

Police confirmed initial indications were that at least one person had been seriously injured.

The Herald has approached authorities for an update on the victim’s condition this morning.

A person was seriously injured in a two-car crash on Tāmaki Drive in Auckland last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known. However, the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions were put in place on Tāmaki Drive as a result of the crash and motorists were told to avoid the area for some time.







