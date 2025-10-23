New photos released as Tom Phillips’ ‘primary campsites’ found

Police have found additional campsites used by Tom Phillips as he evaded authorities.
Phillips died following a shootout with police after they were called to reports of a burglary in the early hours of September 8.
After Phillips’ death, police saidit was clear he had received help.
On Friday, police released several photos of what are believed to be the family’s primary campsites. Police had discovered two large, established and “heavily concealed structures” in recent weeks in dense bush surrounding Marokopa.
Local Search and Rescue staff located the new sites - one to the north of Marokopa, the other to the east - which included partially buried, semi-permanent structures concealed by large amounts of vegetation.
“Approaching Phillips in such circumstances would have been extremely dangerous.
“As we’ve said previously, we knew he had firearms and was motivated to use them.”
Investigators had removed a significant number of items from the camps, all of which would now be forensically examined.
“This is a protracted and labour-intensive exercise that forms part of our ongoing enquiries to identify anyone who may have assisted Phillips.
“We continue to make good progress and believe he was assisted by a small number of people at different stages over the last four years.”
All campsites had been cleared, and police would not be releasing their specific whereabouts.
In mid-December 2021, Phillips and his three children disappeared for the second time in three months.
The injured officer was making a “slow but steady recovery”.
Last week a police spokeswoman confirmed to RNZ the investigation into Phillips’ accomplices was ongoing.