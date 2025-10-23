New photos released as Tom Phillips’ ‘primary campsites’ found

Detective Superintendent Ross McKay said inquiries to date indicated the Phillips family moved regularly between these sites, the makeshift camps near Te Anga Rd and other locations around Marokopa.

“For the last few weeks, police have been piecing together information and building a picture of Phillips’ movements.

“What is now clear is that Phillips moved regularly from coast to farm to bush in a complex manner that meant he was unlikely to be stumbled across.”

Police investigating the disappearance of Tom Phillips and his children have located what are believed to be the family’s primary campsites. Photo / Police

Local Search and Rescue staff located the new sites - one to the north of Marokopa, the other to the east - which included partially buried, semi-permanent structures concealed by large amounts of vegetation.

“Approaching Phillips in such circumstances would have been extremely dangerous.

“As we’ve said previously, we knew he had firearms and was motivated to use them.”

Investigators had removed a significant number of items from the camps, all of which would now be forensically examined.

“This is a protracted and labour-intensive exercise that forms part of our ongoing enquiries to identify anyone who may have assisted Phillips.

“We continue to make good progress and believe he was assisted by a small number of people at different stages over the last four years.”

All campsites had been cleared, and police would not be releasing their specific whereabouts.

In mid-December 2021, Phillips and his three children disappeared for the second time in three months.

The injured officer was making a “slow but steady recovery”.

Last week a police spokeswoman confirmed to RNZ the investigation into Phillips’ accomplices was ongoing.

McKay earlier said the vast area in which Phillips kept the children was difficult, steep terrain almost completely obscured from all angles by dense bush.

“At various times during the operation, police specialist units such as Special Tactics Group, Armed Offenders Squad, Search and Rescue and Tactical Operations Group, were used.”

Police also had support from the New Zealand Defence Force.

“Police never stopped trying - thousands of hours were dedicated to the search,” McKay said.

“Intelligence played an important role in informing decisions and planning for possible outcomes.”

He said police knew Phillips had firearms and was “motivated to use them”.

“We also knew, based on previous actions and behavioural science analysis, that Phillips was unlikely to surrender easily and was prepared to put the children in harm’s way.

“The primary objective was locating and returning the children safely.”

- RNZ