Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New photos released as Tom Phillips’ ‘primary campsites’ found

RNZ
3 mins to read

Police investigating the disappearance of Tom Phillips and his children have located what are believed to be the family’s primary campsites. Photo / Police

Police investigating the disappearance of Tom Phillips and his children have located what are believed to be the family’s primary campsites. Photo / Police

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Police have found additional campsites used by Tom Phillips as he evaded authorities.

Phillips died following a shootout with police after they were called to reports of a burglary in the early hours of September 8.

After Phillips’ death, police said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save