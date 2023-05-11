The existing stretch of State Highway 1 between Ōtaki to the north of Levin has been labelled a “killing field”. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The planned motorway from Ōtaki to north of Levin could save more than 28 people from serious injury or death over five years, AA research suggests.

The road was last estimated to cost $1.5 billion and will connect with the recently opened Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressway.

The existing stretch of State Highway 1 has been labelled a “killing field” after former coroner Philip Comber noted the road is marked like a battlefield with white crosses.

Over the past five years, 19 people have been killed and 56 have been seriously injured on the road.

Tepihi Kauwhata’s mother Wendy was one of them. A two-car crash claimed her life, put her partner in an induced coma, and left a 15-year-old boy needing surgery for two broken femurs.

Kauwhata said the person driving the other car was under the influence of drugs and fell asleep at the wheel.

He said he experiences post-traumatic stress every time there is another crash on the road.

“My baby’s only 6 months old and he’ll never meet my mum and [a new road is] worth it if it means people don’t have to go through that type of stuff.

“It’s too late for us but it will be good for someone else.”

Kauwhata said people also needed to take responsibility for the way they drive.

“It can be the best road in the world but if they’re still going to drive erratically and dangerously, there’s still going to be a risk no matter what. People need to slow down and take their time.

Wendy Kauwhata with her rottweilers, two of which were involved in the crash that claimed her life in 2018.

A new AA study, “Safety Benefits of New Roads”, found building a new road or bypass reduced deaths and serious injuries on average by more than a third.

Seven roads across the country were analysed. Crashes on both the new and old roads combined were compared to when there was just the old road in operation.

AA road safety spokesman Dylan Thomsen said the findings were encouraging.

“When you build these new stretches of road, it’s not just the new road that has very few crashes. It actually improves the safety on the old stretch of road as well and that’s because so much traffic gets shifted off it.”

Thomsen said the research reconfirmed why the new motorway from Ōtaki to north of Levin was needed.

“It is one of the worst, highest-risk stretches of highway in New Zealand in terms of crash numbers.”

He suspected the number of people who could be saved from death or serious injury would be many more than the report’s average estimate.

Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden said safety and resilience were the top priorities.

“There have been some tragic events that have occurred over the years. Especially over the last five to 10 years, it’s been even worse,” Wanden said.

“Traffic volumes and speeds have meant there have been some awful incidents and these figures show that if you do build good roads, people do feel safer and it is less stressful driving in those conditions than it is on the current roads at the moment.”

Construction on the new road is set to start in 2025 and be completed in 2029.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has implemented safety measures on the existing road in the meantime.

Improvements through Kuku include resurfacing the road, repainting line markings and new signage. The new line markings will permanently remove the passing lanes between the Ōhau Rail Overbridge and the Tatum Park conference centre.

The new road layout will include wide painted centrelines which provide more separation between vehicles, and wider road shoulders.

Flexible marker posts known as safe hit posts will be added to the centreline in some areas.















