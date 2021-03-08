New mural at Christchurch's Riverside Market pays homage to buildings lost in earthquake

The new mural on the back of Christchurch's Riverside Market. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch has a new piece of street art, paying homage to the buildings lost in the earthquake.

The new mural, on the back of the Riverside Market, is the largest and most complex ever delivered in the city, a spokesperson said.

The artwork displays interpretations of pre-quake buildings and local businesses.

"Celebrating the spirit of exploration and creativity in our city, with a new perspective on the two-dimensional, the Riverside Wall is a smorgasbord of history with an upward view to the future.

"The wall is brought to life with references to central city heritage, remembering defining moments and telling a story of Kate Sheppard and the broader women's suffrage movement, which started in Ōtautahi Christchurch."

Completed as a public-private partnership, the mural was co-funded by Riverside Market and ChristchurchNZ.

The concept and design for the artwork was created by Josh Thompson of Madeknown with the project produced by George Shaw of Oi YOU! and painted over a 6 week period by Christchurch's foremost graffiti art collective DTR Crew - Dcypher, Ikarus, Jacob Yikes & Wongi Wilson.

Christchurch has had many pieces of street art since the earthquake in 2011.

The mural on the side of the Unimed building at the corner of Gloucester and Manchester streets. Photo / Facebook

One of note is Christchurch street artist Wongi "Freak" Wilson's artwork on the side of the Unimed building at the corner of Gloucester and Manchester Sts showing two children playing hide and seek.