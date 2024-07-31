Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club are welcoming special interest vehicles owners to breakfast at the clubrooms on Sunday, August 11, followed by a Mystery Run.

This month Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club is launching a new regular event aimed at bringing vehicle enthusiasts together to share their passions and take part in a range of related events.

The monthly Waipā Breakfast Run is open to anyone with a special interest vehicle who would like to meet like-minded people and get their cars out on the road.

The inaugural run is on Sunday, August 11, and subsequently on the second Sunday of the month.

The meeting place is Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club rooms on Albert Park Drive, with parking below in the carpark between Te Awamutu Sports Club and Sculpture Park.