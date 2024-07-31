Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club launches new monthly motoring event

Dean Taylor
By
2 mins to read
Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club are welcoming special interest vehicles owners to breakfast at the clubrooms on Sunday, August 11, followed by a Mystery Run.

Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club are welcoming special interest vehicles owners to breakfast at the clubrooms on Sunday, August 11, followed by a Mystery Run.

This month Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club is launching a new regular event aimed at bringing vehicle enthusiasts together to share their passions and take part in a range of related events.

The monthly Waipā Breakfast Run is open to anyone with a special interest vehicle who would like to meet like-minded people and get their cars out on the road.

The inaugural run is on Sunday, August 11, and subsequently on the second Sunday of the month.

The meeting place is Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club rooms on Albert Park Drive, with parking below in the carpark between Te Awamutu Sports Club and Sculpture Park.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There is no charge for the run, but breakfast and coffee will be available to purchase from 8am. At 10am a Mystery Run departs, which includes a lunch stop. Participants will need a full tank of fuel.

Each month a Car of the Month will be chosen and displayed at the clubrooms.

The event is sanctioned by the New Zealand Hot Rod Association for affiliated members, but membership of NZHRA or any other motoring club is not required.

Runs will include a variety of activities, such as visiting points of interest, shop tours, shed raids, fun events, and visits to other organised events.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For more information, contact TAR&CC president Murray Peterson on 027 447 9003 or check Petrolhead or Facebook.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand