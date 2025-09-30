Retail sales assistants, chefs and retail store managers also feature in the top 10.

Seek senior economist Blair Chapman said there was a clear need for aged care and disability workers.

“With an estimated 7.5% of Kiwis now over the age of 75, and around another 9% over the age of 65, support workers and nurses are likely to remain in-demand for some time as the demand for care from these older Kiwis grows.”

Chapman said another key factor was the resurgence in tourism, particularly the rise in Australian visitors in recent months.

“The growth in tourism is supporting demand for chefs and retail workers. Despite the overall weakness in the New Zealand economy, household consumption has continued to grow, which is also supporting demand for chefs and retail workers.”

Seek recently reported a 4% annual rise in job ads – the first year-on-year increase in almost three years.

However, applications per job have also reached a record high and advertised salaries have increased below the rate of inflation over the past year.

ASB economists have noted the recent rise in filled jobs in the Stats NZ figures reflects a downward revision of job figures from previous months.

“There is still significant spare capacity in the labour market, and it will take a concerted period of strong growth to push the unemployment rate down to the 4-4.5% goldilocks zone,” they said.

Top 10 most in-demand roles in New Zealand in 2025, based on job ad volume on Seek on September 24, 2025, and the number of job ads for each

Sales account manager – 3533 Sales business development manager – 2568 Accountant – 2339 Electrician – 2153 Community services & development support worker – 1863 Nurse – 1854 Administration officer – 1460 Retail sales assistant – 1285 Chef – 1157 Retail store manager – 1016

Michael Sergel is Newstalk ZB’s business reporter, covering the daily life of business and the business of daily life. He’s been covering business, politics, local government and consumer affairs for over a decade.