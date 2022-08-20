The new look Herald on Sunday is bigger, brighter and better than ever.

We've all dreamed about it, often on a Sunday morning, when we hear one lucky punter has been made millions of dollars richer. What would we do if we won Lotto?

Former truck driver and new millionaire Mark Lipsham's tale of elation, followed by despair and then finally, hope, makes for gripping reading over coffee, a cafe brunch or back in bed before you start your day.

And it's the perfect story to launch our new-look, post-pandemic paper with.

As well as weekend escapist stories like Lipsham's, we've got new columnists and beefed-up sport, business and entertainment sections.

Our first cover girl, Parris Goebel. Designed by Jennifer Adams.

We're also today launching Reset, a brand new lifestyle magazine jam-packed full of secrets, relationships, celebrities, recipes, home, wellness, advice, fashion, beauty, travel and puzzles.

And what better day to launch, fresh from last night's Voyager Media Awards where the Herald reigned supreme, winning the two marquee digital awards - Website of the Year and News App of the Year – as well as a slew of team and individual winners.

The Weekend Herald was named Weekly Newspaper of the Year and Canvas magazine was judged best newspaper magazine.

The Herald on Sunday is New Zealand's best-read Sunday newspaper — with a readership that's more than that of our two competitors combined — but we are always looking at ways to bring our loyal readers more and adapt with the times.

Rod Emmerson's take.

We will of course continue to do what we do best; break the big stories, cover the live news events — both at home and abroad — profile newsmakers and keep you informed on the latest trends.

The first thing you will have noticed is the vertical masthead on the front page — a bold statement for a bold paper.

We're the youngest in the Herald stable — a mere 18 years old compared with the master brand's nearly 159 years — so we can afford to push the boundaries a bit.

As well as David Fisher's tale on Lipsham's windfall woes, our other talented reporters share the stories you need to know — the All Black's 170km/hr joy ride, the elite golf resort attracting the world's rich listers and the immigration changes which will allow in more workers in preparation for summer.

Among our diverse group of new columnists, Pasifika law student Shaneel Lal, who was instrumental in getting conversion therapy banned in New Zealand, shares their thoughts on the hypocritical Manly Sea Eagles players in the Pride jersey fiasco.

Alice Soper, a staunch advocate for women's rugby, joins as a columnist as we double the size of our sports section to bring you game analysis, in-depth features and opinions. Her insightful column share why our female athletes are not damsels in distress needing protection from transgender opponents.

Shaneel Lal and Alice Soper.

Existing columnists Hayden Munro, Paula Bennett and Heather Du Plessis-Allan.

And your favourite columnists return, including top broadcaster Heather du Plessis-Allen, former deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett and Herald business editor-at-large Liam Dann.

Our new Money section kicks off with a supermarket power list by our head of premium business Duncan Bridgeman, and Diana Clement's new Consumer Watch column as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

Our new-look Spy section with man-about-town Ricardo Simich this week shares some of the goss behind his biggest stories and you'll spot the return of Party People where you'll get a glimpse inside the country's most exclusive events.

Meanwhile, Reset's first cover girl is dancing superstar Parris Goebel, who embodies the look and feel of the new magazine: provocative and boundary-pushing.

The Herald on Sunday over the years.

There's also some working mum guilt, secrets from a dumpster diver, a one-night stand that led to a marriage, a Masterchef making lunch, and a chance to win a winter escape.

This magazine caters to all those desires with practical takeaways on what to cook, grow, wear and put on your face.

And all content is relatable, inclusive and affordable. You've been through enough over the past two years — we don't want you to break the bank.

You're also getting two mags in one — Sunday Travel is part of Reset with its own cover and features everything from local getaways to dream escapes abroad.

A newspaper is nothing without its readers so let me know what you like and if there's anything you'd like to see more of.

For now, sit back and start your Sunday with the Herald on Sunday

Reset magazine editor Jacqui Loates-Haver and Herald on Sunday editor Alanah Eriksen.

Ediroial project team

Herald on Sunday editor: Alanah Eriksen

Reset editor: Jacqui Loates-Haver

Creative director: Paul Slater

Senior designer: Jennifer Adams

Head of production: Phil Welch

Interim Reset editor: Kim Knight