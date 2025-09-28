Advertisement
University of Canterbury students develop artificial heart that could transform heart failure treatment options

A team of six students from the University of Canterbury is developing a compact artificial heart that could transform treatment options for patients with advanced heart failure. Photo / Supplied

A team of University of Canterbury students are working on an artificial heart they believe could one day benefit one of the 50,000 patients worldwide awaiting a heart transplant.

The students will represent New Zealand on the world stage at the prestigious Heart Hackathon competition in Vienna in December,

