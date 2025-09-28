A team of six students from the University of Canterbury is developing a compact artificial heart that could transform treatment options for patients with advanced heart failure. Photo / Supplied

A team of University of Canterbury students are working on an artificial heart they believe could one day benefit one of the 50,000 patients worldwide awaiting a heart transplant.

The students will represent New Zealand on the world stage at the prestigious Heart Hackathon competition in Vienna in December, where they’ll present their prototype.

The Heart Hackathon is an annual, global student competition where teams must collaboratively conceive, design and build innovative artificial hearts.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death globally, claiming an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Yet only about 7000 donor hearts are available for transplant annually, far short of the estimated 50,000 patients waiting for a transplant.

Six Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) students, funded by a Heart Foundation grant, are working under the guidance of Dr James Hewett, Dr Natalia Kabaliuk, and Associate Professor Deborah Munro to refine a prototype they have been developing for the past three years.