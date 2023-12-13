Parliament works under urgency while protests take over its lawns, safety concerns after mega-ferries project gets scrapped and why Israel’s becoming increasingly isolated on the world stage in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / Getty / NZHerald

Minister of Health Shane Reti is not committing to any funding for a new or redeveloped Hawke’s Bay Regional Hospital.

Dr Reti, while the National Party’s health spokesman, told Hawke’s Bay Today in September that “on day one” of potentially assuming the role of minister, he would be seeking answers on where the business case for a hospital was at.

That was in response to a pledge by the then-Labour Government that it would spend up to $1.1 billion on a hospital for Hawke’s Bay.

In September, Reti said the need for a new hospital was obvious, as was his want to fund one.

He just needed to see if a final business case had been completed by the previous Government - or if it was still at an indicative stage - before announcing if any development was feasible.

Now safely ensconced as Minister of Health, Reti is giving no indication of the status of any potential business case.

“I’m asking officials for a briefing on all the infrastructure projects on Health New Zealand’s current programme of work and I will be working with my colleague, Hon Chris Bishop, in his capacity as Minister of Infrastructure, on any opportunities to improve the speed of delivery of major projects,” Reti said, in a statement.

Minister of Health Shane Reti.

“Upgrades to some of our ageing hospital infrastructure is an integral part of providing better access to healthcare services for all New Zealanders, and this will be an area of focus for the Government.”

Anna Lorck was front and centre as then-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall announced Labour’s intent around hospital funding, in September.

Lorck has kept a low profile since being unseated as Tukituki MP by Catherine Wedd in October’s general election, but is adamant the money and expertise can be found to get this region’s health services up to the necessary level.

“Hawke’s Bay needs a new hospital,” Lorck said.

“Everyone is aware of this, and that there has been significant and serious work undertaken into being able to get a business case under way.

“I was very pleased to see that the Hawke’s Bay Regional Recovery Agency had prioritised fit-for-purpose health facilities and services in its briefing to the new Government.”

Whether it’s on the existing Hastings site - or a greenfields option - Lorck’s confident the region’s current leaders will put the best case forward for Hawke’s Bay.

In the meantime, Verrall says she will exert whatever pressure she can, from within Parliament.

“During the election we were clear that the current hospital in Hastings, built in 1927, is no longer fit for purpose and has seismic resilience issues. At a cost of between $700 million and $1.1 billion, Labour hoped to fully fund the new hospital over the next decade,’' Labour Party health spokesperson Verrall said.

“The last time the health system was under a National-led government we saw complete neglect of infrastructure and workers, which is why Labour invested record amounts in health, including $68 million for the radiology facilities redevelopment, an expansion of surgical services and an angiography suite replacement.

“Labour will continue to hold the coalition Government to account and push for the hospital services Hawke’s Bay desperately needs.’'



