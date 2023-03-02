Daryn Te Uamairangi, Tiara Ranginui, Ramari Te Uamairangi, Selina Percy, Mereana Stanley, Isobel Keating and Nihi Houia are looking forward to the opening of the River Valley Community Hub. Photo / Bevan Conley

A whakaaro [idea] conceived by two Whanganui river residents while picking lemons off a nearby tree has finally come to fruition.

Siobhan Marshall and Tiara Ranginui saw the need for a positive community space for whānau who are isolated along the upper reaches of the Whanganui River, and came up with the idea to turn an old run-down homestead near Rānana into a multi-purpose community hub.

Marshall is the chairwoman of The Community-Led Development (TCLD), which is a Department of Internal Affairs initiative that oversees community projects along the Whanganui River Road, and The Community-Led Team (TCLT), which carries out the work.

It has spent two years working with locals, close friends and external organisations on the project, which has resulted in the River Valley Community Hub, set to open this weekend on Mokonui Road in Rānana.

A new community hub is opening on Mokonui Rd, Rānana. Photo / Bevan Conley.

TCLT chief executive Daryn Te Uamairangi and his team worked closely with residents along the Tamaūpoko section of the river to listen to their thoughts and take action.

“We listened to our local whānau, and what they needed was a multi-purpose space to operate a Civil Defence station, facilitate health services and primarily care for our kaumātua [elders], where they can come to a whare and just be themselves,” Te Uamairangi said.

The hub would be equipped with a telehealth clinic, enabling medical care to reach isolated residents via secure video conferencing. TCLT is also seeking a clinic worker based locally to be on-hand.

Inside the River Valley Community Hub. Photo / Bevan Conley

TCLT community connector Ramari Te Uamairangi said that looking after whānau health in a comfortable, neutral space was important.

“The health and comfort factor is our first priority, especially for the kaumātua, then utilising the space for exercise and wellbeing activities. Sport Whanganui has been speaking with us about sending a kaimahi to take those classes, working on not only their physical health, but also holistic wellness and welfare,” said Te Uamairangi.

Other education and training courses covering topics such as business start-ups, social enterprise, emergency preparedness and home care and maintenance can be delivered at the community hub.

Ranginui, who is also a TCLT community worker, acknowledged a special friend who was heavily involved in the project.

“One of the most instrumental people involved in this kaupapa from the start was the late Wiki Mulholland, who, at the time, worked at Te Tari Taiwhenua - Department Of Internal Affairs. She helped enormously as our adviser.

“We could call her for any advice in terms of realising this dream we had, but she also helped us gain the pūtea [grant] needed to help us along the way,” Ranginui said.

Ranginui’s husband and sons were building the foundations for a memorial bench beneath a nearby tree in honour of her commitment to the people of the awa.

The Community-Led Development (TCLD) and The Community-Led Team (TCLT) will be putting on a grand opening this weekend on March 4.

“We’ve invited all our whānau living along the awa to join us in celebrating our new whare. Our funders will be attending too. We will also unveil Wiki Mulholland’s new memorial bench, with her husband Malcolm in attendance,” TCLT Tū Manawa co-ordinator Isobel Keating said. “Our tamariki will also have bouncy castles, face painting and kai throughout the day.”

Ranginui said: “Our kaumātua will be provided a high tea, at which tamariki from Te Kura O Te Wainui Ā Rua will be helpers during the day, assisting.”

The River Valley Community Hub Grand Opening will take place on Saturday, March 4 from 10am - 2pm at 168 Mokonui Road, Rānana.

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.