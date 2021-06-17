New 'frightening' Auckland robbery footage to feature on Police Ten 7

An armed man entered New Lynn's Bricklane restaurant at 7.50am on May 24 and locked one staff member in a freezer before unsuccessfully demanding a second open a safe. Photo / File

"Frightening" and new footage of an armed robbery of a popular Auckland restaurant will feature on Police Ten 7.

Two staff members were inside the Bricklane restaurant in New Lynn on Monday, May 24, when a masked man armed with a firearm burst into the premises about 7.50am.

The armed offender locked one staff member in a freezer before demanding the other open the safe at gunpoint.

The safe couldn't be opened and the armed man eventually fled.

Although the staff members were left uninjured, they were "extremely shaken following the ordeal", Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost said.

Frost hoped that by airing details of the incident, including CCTV footage and a man being sought in connection with it, would help build a picture of the man's movements before and after.

Frost said they now need the public's help to identify the person responsible.

"We need the public's help to identify the suspect we believe is responsible for this brazen armed robbery.

"This was a shocking incident which was traumatic for the victims involved and we need to locate the offender to prevent any further businesses being targeted."

The case will feature on Police Ten 7 tonight at 8.45pm on TVNZ 2.

It would then be shared from the Police Ten 7 Facebook page onto the three Tāmaki Makaurau Police Facebook pages.

Anyone with information can contact Waitemata Police on 105 quoting file number 210524/6097 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.