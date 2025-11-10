Billfish are large predatory fish, such as marlins and swordfish, known for their long, spear-like upper jaws, which they use to catch prey. Photo / Supplied

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

New fossil billfish species named in honour of Otago palaeontologist

Billfish are large predatory fish, such as marlins and swordfish, known for their long, spear-like upper jaws, which they use to catch prey. Photo / Supplied

A new species of fossil billfish has been named after a world-leading palaeontologist from the University of Otago.

A paper recently published in the journal Gondwana Research describes two large, rare fossil billfish skulls from the early Eocene period, about 50 million years ago, found in Otago, New Zealand.

Billfish are large predatory fish, such as marlins and swordfish, known for their long, spear-like upper jaws, which they use to catch prey.

Lead author of the paper, Dr Seabourne Rust, said the two skulls found represent early, now extinct forms of billfish.

“The more complete skull belongs to a new genus and species that we have named Zealandorhynchus fordycei, after the late Professor Fordyce,” he said.