Police have confirmed no charges will be laid after a man’s brazen face-off with a large rhinoceros in its enclosure at Auckland Zoo before taking a dip in its pool.

New footage has emerged showing the intruder, in shorts and a white T-shirt, strolling about the fenced African animal compound yesterday morning in front of scores of onlookers after breaching the protective barrier.

He then comes face-to-face with the beast and for a few seconds can be seen standing a couple of metres away from it.

Police today said no charges would be laid with the man referred to appropriate agencies.

A man was filmed swimming in the enclosure that houses rhinos at Auckland Zoo. Image / Jemma Louise

The video captures two rhinos near the man, one sitting behind the wooden log and one ranging around the enclosure. They appear to be agitated by the intruder.

The man then makes his way to the animals’ bathing pond where he takes a dip.

He is seen washing his face and head as well as floating on the water, while a large school holiday crowd of visitors to the zoo watch on.

Small children can be seen watching the man frolicking in the water.

An eyewitness who saw the man jump into the rhino enclosure at Auckland Zoo said she thought he was a zookeeper.

An earlier video captured him bathing in the water.

Zambesi, a Southern white rhino explores his patch at Auckland Zoo's Pridelands. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The shocked woman told the Herald how the event unfolded, which led to the man being swiftly removed by zoo staff and taken away by police.

“You saw him walking towards the bottom of the enclosure where we stood and the rhinos were running about quite rapidly,” the eyewitness said.

“[I] think everyone assumed they were playing and that’s why we were watching till the man then walked over.

“Still people were murmuring thinking that he was a zookeeper until he got in the water and went swimming.

“Then a crowd just formed watching until the zookeepers came and cleared the area and got him out,” the witness said.

After being removed by zoo staff, the man was taken into custody, police said.

“No injuries were reported in relation to this incident to the individual or animals.”

The Auckland Council said staff at Auckland Zoo “quickly and safely” resolved the incident.

The rhinos and nyala were understandably startled by the intruder and moved quickly away to the far end of the habitat where zookeepers were able to safely hold them while the incident was resolved.

Auckland Zoo director Kevin Buley said yesterday he was “extremely proud” of the way in which his staff responded.

“They were on the scene immediately and managed to very swiftly, professionally, and safely deal with the incident.

“We are all very relieved that there were no injuries to either the animals or people as a result of what happened this morning.”