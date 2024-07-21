“Our first responders are now better equipped to do their job with a home base that will enable a much faster, better co-ordinated and more effective response, helping to ensure the safety and well-being of all those impacted by emergencies.”

At the opening, Mitchell said in the six months since being responsible for national emergency management he had been to six local states of emergency.

“It became obvious to me very early on that we need to have a network of these emergency management centres throughout the whole country as part of building local resilience and being well-prepared.

“The Ruapehu community have mobilised and identified what they need to do and delivered an outstanding emergency management centre that places them well in being able to get help and support to people when they need it most.”

Mitchell said he was proud to be part of the opening which had a personal element for him having been a police dog handler based in Taupō and a member of the search and rescue team involved in operations on the Central Plateau.

At the event, Mitchell met with some of the first responders he worked with on rescue operations.

They included Cliff Jones, then a Tūrangi search and rescue police officer, and rescue helicopter pilot Pete Masters who had pivotal roles in the successful rescue of French toddler Jeanne Chavance who went missing in freezing conditions from Whakapapa Village at the foot of Mt Ruapehu in 2002.