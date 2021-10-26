Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

New Brighton, Christchurch beach indecent assaults: Man remanded in custody; granted interim name suppression

Quick Read
The man appeared at Christchurch District Court this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

Kurt Bayer
By:

NZ Herald reporter based in Christchurch

A man accused of broad daylight indecent assaults at Christchurch's New Brighton beach on a sunny Labour Day afternoon has been remanded in custody.

Police were notified about 1.45pm yesterday that a man was allegedly behaving inappropriately towards females at the beach.

A 46-year-old man was tracked down by police and arrested.

He appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court this afternoon facing two charges of indecent assault and one charge of resisting a police constable.

Judge Michael Crosbie remanded him without plea in custody to appear again on Friday.

The judge also granted interim name suppression on grounds of extreme hardship.

Police earlier said several people were at the beach at the time, and may have been approached by the man or witnessed his behaviour.

They are asking anyone who has any information to contact them by calling on 105 and quoting file number 211025/4455.

Police said in a statement that they viewed such incidents seriously and support would be made available for anyone who had been affected.

