National MP Catherine Wedd put the bill forward, which aims to support more mothers and improve essential postnatal care.

The bill has been largely supported, but resourcing concerns have been raised by cross-party MPs in the bill’s first reading and in many of the written submissions.

Founder and chief executive of Birth Trauma Aotearoa Kate Hicks said she supported the intent of the bill, but had a few concerns.

“Currently maternity systems and services across Aotearoa are very stretched, and sometimes it is even the cause of people’s physiological trauma relating to birth.

“So what we need to know is how will the extra day be recognised and resourced.

“Many of the organisations and individuals I’ve talked to, that’s been one of their central concerns. It’s a brilliant idea, the intention of the bill is fantastic, but how is it going to be realised, how are we going to resource these changes.”

Hicks said it was important to ensure that any postnatal care and changes to the maternity sector were trauma-informed – meaning the system and carers are aware of possible trauma and care is adjusted accordingly.

“Having an extra day’s stay in hospital could be great for many reasons, however, if we really want to make significant change for birthing parents and whānau, we need those improved services.

“There are many existing services across New Zealand but they are often run on the smell of an oily rag.

“So really, if we want to make these significant changes, supporting these existing services, building those existing services would be hugely beneficial,” she said.

In response, National MP Catherine Wedd said “resourcing needs will be better understood once this policy is in place”.

“The Government has been working hard to get on top of workforce shortages and already we have seen 2000 more nurses and positive workforce outcomes.

“In the past year, we have also seen an extra 97 FTE midwives.”

Wedd said she was talking to midwives who are currently re-entering the workforce.

The bill had its first reading in the House in December last year, with oral submissions to be heard by the select committee on Wednesday.

Wedd said she was looking forward to hearing the submissions and considering the feedback.

