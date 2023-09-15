Auckland ferry services will have an additional operator when Explore Group take up three routes in October. Photo / 123RF

Auckland ferry services will have an additional operator when Explore Group take up three routes in October. Photo / 123RF

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

The new operator of some of Auckland’s major ferry routes says it is committed to delivering a reliable service for commuters.

From October, Explore Group will take over the Bayswater and Birkenhead/Te Onewa Northcote Point ferry routes.

It will take over the three routes abandoned by the routes’ previous ferry operator Fullers360.

Managing director William Goodfellow said it is up for the task.

“With whatever we do, we always try and do it the right way.

“We think we’re putting in the right gear that’s going to give us a really robust, reliable service, and we’re committed to seeing that through.”

Goodfellow said they hoped to increase their ferry services in future.

“We want to make sure that we’re super reliable, and that we can fulfil what we say we’re going to do, so in time we have full intentions to increase the service.”

Goodfellow said they would be temporarily deploying the Discovery IV from their fleet in the Bay of Islands before bringing a near new vessel from their Australian operation to run in Auckland.

Auckland councillor Richard Hills said he was glad Auckland Transport had been able to find a new operator for the routes.

He said there had been some concern around the future of the services.

“A lot of people thought those services would cease to exist, but we were really keen, and AT were really keen to get an operator.

“We thought it would be cutting it fine, to get by the crossover of the 1st of October, but we’ve got that sorted so it’s really exciting for those communities.”

Hills believed the community’s advocacy for ferry services helped in securing a new operator.