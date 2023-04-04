Michael Wood announced the new roundabout in Wellington today. Photo / Azaria Howell

A new roundabout will streamline travel for 32,000 vehicles daily and make access to the city’s ferry terminals easier.

Transport Minister Michael Wood has kicked off the construction for the roundabout on Aotea Quay this morning.

He said Aotea Quay is a key corridor for accessing the Wellington CBD and 9 per cent of all traffic is heavy commercial vehicles, which would benefit hugely from a streamlined roundabout.

“Vehicles destined for the Interislander will be able to continue on the State Highway and exit at Aotea Quay to turn around via the new roundabout rather than taking the earlier exit onto Hutt Rd. This will make a big difference to improving congestion on Hutt Rd, especially during peak traffic times.”

He also said the new roundabout would make the route it easier for cyclists and buses.

“By delivering Let’s Get Wellington Moving projects like Aotea Quay, we’re making mode shift more attractive through safer walking and cycling routes.”

The only significant construction project that Let’s Get Wellington Moving has delivered since its inception is a pedestrian crossing on Cobham Drive, which took nine months.