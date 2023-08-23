The Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway may have a higher speed limit next year. Photo / David Haxton

Drivers on the expressways outside of Wellington may soon find themselves getting around a bit faster, with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency considering raising some speed limits to 110km/h.

But the speed limit cannot be raised on Transmission Gully because the road is still not finished.

Waka Kotahi is looking into the possibility of raising the speed limit on the Mackays to Peka Peka and Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressways next year.

Director of regional relationships, Emma Speight, said a speed management technical review was being done and they hoped to make a decision on speed limits in early 2024.

”The review, along with public consultation, will see if it is appropriate to increase the speed limit on these expressways without compromising driver safety. We can consider increasing the posted speed limit when a road is designed and constructed to modern safety standards,” Speight said.

Changes to the speed limit can't be made on Transmission Gully yet. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The expressways were completed between 2017 and 2022 and include safety features such as media and shoulder barriers, two lanes in each direction, and the removal of crossroads and tight curves.

These measures reduce the risk of serious collisions.

Before these new sections of State Highway 1 were built, there were more than 1000 crashes on the old highway route between 2008 and 2022, Speight said.

Of these, 10 were fatal, and 55 were serious.

“The number of crashes on the new expressway between Mackays Crossing and Peka Peka has fallen dramatically following its opening in 2017.”

There have been 166 crashes recorded, with no fatal crashes and seven serious crashes.

“Since the opening of Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway last year, there have only been four minor crashes on the route,” Speight said.

New higher speed limits can only be considered for roads designed and constructed to the necessary standards and only after comprehensive review and consultation.

Raising the speed limit to 110 km/h is subject to the review finding the increase is safe and appropriate. It also requires technical and safety reviews and public consultation to be carried out through a speed management plan.

The Director of Land Transport at Waka Kotahi must also be satisfied the road can be safely maintained and operated at a higher speed.

Speight said the aim was to wrap this work into the State Highway Speed Management Plan 2024-27.

“This means we should be able to release a decision later in 2024. If approved by the Director of Land Transport, we can then begin implementing any changes,” she said.

While Te Aranui o Te Rangihaeata – Transmission Gully is also built to the same high safety and operational standards, and early indications are that the crash numbers reflect the same improvement in safety, its speed management review cannot start until its remaining project works are finished.

Technical and safety reviews and public consultation would also need to be completed before any increase to its posted speed limit could be considered.