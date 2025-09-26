There were whispered exclamations of “yes” as the jury foreman said “guilty” to each of the six charges, and people clapped when Lologa’s name suppression was lifted.

Tears were shed throughout the process, which lasted about 10 minutes.

Michael Wahrlich’s sister, Margaret Wahrlich, sat in the courtroom each day of the five-week trial, clasping a gold-framed picture of her brother.

He was known affectionately by Wellingtonians as “Mike the Juggler”, a treasured part of the community who tossed tennis balls on the capital’s streets for three decades.

Wahrlich made the trip up from Christchurch to watch proceedings not just for herself and her brother, but for Wellington, she said.

Margaret Wahrlich holds a picture of her brother, Michael Wahrlich. Photo / RNZ

“I’m sorry that you have lost such a darling person in Wellington, who meant so much to you all,” his sister said.

“But he’ll be watching over us, juggling still. Mike the Juggler, my brother, never forgotten.”

Paul O’Sullivan, Peter O’Sullivan’s older brother, said he was happy with the result and now had faith in the justice system.

“Very emotional, but real pleased to come and be involved ... just pleased it’s sort of over now, and [to] have a bit of closure.”

He described his brother as a “free spirit”.

Peter O’Sullivan’s niece, Ruby O’Sullivan, added: “It was the right answer, it couldn’t have been anything but ... he can’t hurt anyone else.”

The families thanked the police for their work on the investigation, as well as the firefighters and former Loafers Lodge residents who gave harrowing testimonies about the deadly blaze.

They gave police officers a bright bouquet of flowers before leaving the court.

Alan Potter, a former resident, was in tears as he told RNZ he welcomed the verdict.

“I feel for all the people who are here today connected to the residents,” he said.

“I knew Mike the Juggler ... I knew Liam Hockings very well, we used to watch TV together and things like that. They were all harmless people, they weren’t criminals, they weren’t bad people ... we’ve got justice today.”

‘Extremely challenging’ investigation - police

Speaking outside the High Court in Wellington, Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said it had been an “extremely challenging and difficult investigation”.

His team worked relentlessly seeking answers for Loafers Lodge residents, victims’ families, and the public, he said.

That included poring over hundreds of hours of CCTV footage, interviewing 90 residents, and analysing the layout of the lodge and what happened that night.

In CCTV footage shown to the court, a man sets an object on fire and places it under a couch in the level three lounge. Photo / NZ Police

Leitch acknowledged the victims’ families and former residents of the hostel.

“During the trial we heard about the incredible bravery and courage of many of them, who assisted in the initial firefighting efforts and helped many residents to safety.

“They were heroes.”

Firefighters who fought the blaze and rescued trapped residents did “all that was humanly possible to save the men ... they couldn’t have done anything more”.

Leitch said he was emotional hearing the verdict.

“I’m just pleased that we got the result that we were looking for, and I know that it’s given some comfort to the family that we’ve held somebody to account for the death of the men.”

-RNZ