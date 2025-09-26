Esarona Lologa is led away from the dock after being convicted of murder after the jury found he was responseible for lighting the fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington, wihich killed five men. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone
Alan Potter, a former resident, was in tears as he told RNZ he welcomed the verdict.
“I feel for all the people who are here today connected to the residents,” he said.
“I knew Mike the Juggler ... I knew Liam Hockings very well, we used to watch TV together and things like that. They were all harmless people, they weren’t criminals, they weren’t bad people ... we’ve got justice today.”
‘Extremely challenging’ investigation - police
Speaking outside the High Court in Wellington, Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said it had been an “extremely challenging and difficult investigation”.
His team worked relentlessly seeking answers for Loafers Lodge residents, victims’ families, and the public, he said.
That included poring over hundreds of hours of CCTV footage, interviewing 90 residents, and analysing the layout of the lodge and what happened that night.