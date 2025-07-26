Veronica and Didier Crevecoeur (inset) ran a French patisserie named Le Posh from premises in Haven Rd, Nelson, before opening another of the same name in Tahunanui. They have left town, owing thousands in rent. Photo / NZME composite
An acquaintance of a couple who ran French bakery Le Posh said they appeared to have fled the country suddenly, leaving a household of personal items, including a 40-year collection of souvenir “bells” from around the world.
A civil claim against Veronica and Didier Crevecoeur over unpaid rent on commercialpremises in Nelson has lifted the lid on a trail of debt and deceit left by the couple.
NZME recently revealed how the pair failed to appear in the Nelson District Court in June for a hearing in which they were ordered to pay more than $29,000 in unpaid rent, damages and legal costs to the owners of a building where they ran one of their bakeries.
Other people claimed they too had been left out of pocket after dealings with the couple who arrived in New Zealand around 2018.
“She was saying, ‘I will pay you back tomorrow, I will pay you back tomorrow’, and then she sent me more messages asking for more (money).”
Steve arranged to pay $300 via a bank transfer, so he had a record, then tried to reach the couple a few days later, but says he got no reply.
The Crevecoeurs had left, without paying it back, Steve said.
Steve understood the couple flew to Perth where they had family, a few days after his final communication with them on February 20 this year.
He said he was curious about why she was not responding to his text messages, so he went to the home they rented.
He found them gone, and the landlord sorting through a stack of expensive clothes, a huge collection of shoes, and the large collection of souvenir “bells” from around the world that they had left behind.
Nelson-based Italian/Kiwi musician, Raffaele Bandoli said the Latin band he played in was left out of pocket when the Crevecoeurs failed to pay in full after hiring them to mark France’s Bastille Day at an event in Blenheim in July 2019.
Bandoli said the band, Los Galanes, was paid a $1100 deposit for the $2245 gig, but he claims they never saw the rest of it.
Bandoli said band leader and founder, Jose Luis Perez, paid individual band members from his own pocket.
The property investment firm, Tawero Holdings (No 2) Ltd, from whom the Crevecoeurs leased the second premises in November 2022, lodged court action when they abandoned the lease, owing $13,175 in rent and outgoings.
A spokesperson for Tawero claimed the couple were masters of deceit.
He said that taking legal action was a decision not made lightly but “a lot of deception” had been at play.
“We are not novices at this, and we were taken in.”
Tawero Holdings sought, and was granted, a summary judgment of $22,547 against the Crevecoeurs, plus several thousand more in costs associated with re-letting the premises, plus damages.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.