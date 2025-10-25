Advertisement
New Zealand

Nelson store owner assaulted while wrestling customer over packet of cigarettes

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Beverley Store owner Suathi Lam was assaulted last November after trying to stop a customer leave the store without paying for cigarettes. Video / Tracy Neal / Open Justice

When a regular customer tried to leave with a packet of cigarettes he hadn’t paid for, dairy owner Suathi Lam decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I told him, ‘your card was declined, can I have my smokes back please’, but it seemed he didn’t want to hear.”

