When a regular customer tried to leave with a packet of cigarettes he hadn’t paid for, dairy owner Suathi Lam decided to take matters into her own hands.
“I told him, ‘your card was declined, can I have my smokes back please’, but it seemed he didn’t want to hear.”
So Lam grabbed Gabrielle Howard by his jacket and followed him outside but ended up being thrown to the ground where he pushed her head into the gravel before sitting on top of her and kneeing her in the stomach.
While Lam ended up getting the cigarettes back, she was shocked and upset and needed medical treatment for her injuries following the assault last November.
Now, the 26-year-old customer has ended up in the Nelson District Court where he was sentenced on Tuesday in relation to the incident at the dairy, and charges relating to other matters.
Howard had earlier admitted charges of theft (under $500), common assault, shoplifting, assault on a person in a family relationship and failing to answer police bail.
He was said to have been under the influence of a drug-induced psychosis at the time he offended, and displayed behaviour that was out of character, Judge Jo Rielly said in sentencing him to two months’ community detention and 12 months of supervision.
‘Letting them go so easily is not a good idea’
Lam told NZME the incident was about the worst experience in the 14 years she and her husband had owned the bright red Beverley Store south of Richmond.
In February this year, Howard was at home with family members when he got into a heated argument over board payment. Howard was pushed, which prompted him to lunge at the victim who tried to run away, but fell.
The victim was punched and kicked by Howard while lying on the ground.
Judge Rielly said Howard had since been receiving treatment for a diagnosed mental health condition and had made “significant steps” in rehabilitation.
“This is not a situation where mental health issues you were suffering from were put forward as an excuse, or in a way that might absolve you from criminal behaviour, but it explains your behaviour,” Judge Rielly said.
She said sadly, Howard had been introduced to methamphetamine by someone close to him, and despite having used it only briefly, it was likely “extremely bad” for him.
Judge Rielly said Howard, who now lived outside the Nelson region and had no immediate plans to return, had stopped using alcohol and drugs and appeared to be well-engaged with a good community support network.
“Even if they were high on drugs at the time, it’s not always obvious at first glance.”
Young said a key training tool in the retail sector was learning how to de-escalate a situation, but this case was complicated by the fact the customer was known to the retailer.
“She [Lam] may have been offended by the situation but our advice is to always be cautious and think of your own safety first.”
