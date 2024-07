Residents of a Nelson care home have been evacuated after a fire broke out this morning.

Fire and Emergency services rushed to the scene of a fire at Ultimate Care Kensington Court rest home in Stoke, Nelson after it was reported at around 11.40am.

Five fire crews are in attendance from Nelson, Stoke and Richmond.

“Although it is unclear what is on fire at this stage, everyone has been safely evacuated,” a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.