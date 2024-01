A police spokesperson said emergency services are attending a crash involving three vehicles that was reported about 5.20pm.

Appleby Highway, near Nelson’s Rabbit Island, has been closed after a three-vehicle crash this afternoon.

“Initial indications are that there have been injuries.

“The road is likely to be closed for some time while a clean-up is undertaken.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, seek alternate routes and expect delays.