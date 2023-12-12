Severe thunderstorms batter the capital, experts look to alternatives amid the Government’s smokefree plans and how you could soon be getting Wi-Fi on a domestic flight in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / SailGP / Supplied / NZHerald

A community Christmas giveaway event turned ugly, with adults pushing and snatching, abusing volunteers and using standover tactics to prevent people from getting gifts.

Nelson charity Helping Families said some people looking for gifts for their children were left in tears, with people fighting over items and hurling abuse at volunteers at what was meant to be a positive event to create a surprise on Christmas Day for those who may be struggling.

Afterwards, the organisers posted online about how they were upset that people missed out on toys at the free giveaway.

The charity posted on Facebook that mountains of gifts donated by the community were cleared in just 35 minutes after 500 people squeezed into the small area at the Richmond Showgrounds.

It said people were “guarding” items with outstretched arms, pushing and fighting others off who came close to their goods.

Helping Families Nelson said multiple people fought over items and abused volunteer staff at the Christmas giveaway event.

“Some people left in tears because they were overwhelmed by physical pushing and snatching, some people apparently stood over tables claiming that they were here first and no one could look till they had taken what they wanted.

“Some took loads to the car then kept coming back for more,” the charity said on Facebook.

“Some people had multiple people fighting for items for their family.

“Some people abused our volunteers because it wasn’t good enough for them.”

Volunteers were abused as people fought to secure the gifts at the charity event.

The organisation also highlighted those who were grateful to pick through the small amounts left by those who were greedy.

“Some people cried while giving thanks, some were grateful to have a bag full that they couldn’t have bought themselves,” Helping Families wrote.

Due to the small venue, the charity had asked parents to not bring their children. However, people piled in with kids in tow, leaving people reaching and climbing over prams to secure gifts.

The charity said they had been sent angry messages from those who missed out, with many upset people sharing their experience at the event.

More than 500 people cleared out the mountains of donations in just 35 minutes at the Helping Families event.

“We missed out on all the toys [but] we managed to get at least three toys. [It] sucks, ‘cause I saw a couple of people coming in for a second and third time, not thinking of other families that actually can’t afford all the toys, so we were pretty gutted. But am still grateful I was able to get one toy each for my kids,” one person wrote.

“This was my first time and it was very overwhelming the way people were just taking as much as they could and filled sackfuls. All I saw was pure greed from the majority, with lots of pushing and shoving,” another said.

Helping Families Nelson has been approached for comment.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



