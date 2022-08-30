An aerial picture shows the flooding of properties in Nelson's Nile St on August 20. Photo / Tim Cuff

By RNZ

Police in Nelson are calling on the community to report any suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhoods after flood-affected homes were targeted by burglars.

Nelson bays area commander inspector Matt Scoles said at least three yellow-stickered homes had been burgled in the past week.

An officer on a routine patrol in Nelson South on Monday came across an unoccupied vehicle containing items thought to be stolen from a slip-damaged home.

A police dog unit searched the area and a person of interest was found at a nearby address and taken into custody.

A 31-year-old man was remanded on bail on a charge of breach of community work, and is due in Nelson District Court on September 13.

Bill Moore, who lives in the quiet residential street in Nelson South, said the house was that of his neighbour's and it was the third time it had been burgled in a week.

At about 4am on August 29, the burglars were filling a car with items taken from a yellow-stickered home when they were disturbed by a police patrol car.

Moore said they had gained entry by smashing in a door and left suitcases filled with stolen clothes and household items on the driveway when they scarpered.

His neighbours were shocked to find burglars had returned for a third time, ignoring extra security measures that neighbours had taken to protect the house.

"It is despicable behaviour, preying on good people who have already suffered an enormous blow due to the flood damage."

Moore said it was great police had answered requests to step up patrols around stickered houses and hoped the criminals would be held accountable for their actions.

Police had seized the vehicle, which contained stolen items and would carry out routine forensic work as part of the investigation.

Scoles said it was extremely disappointing people were taking advantage of empty buildings for their own gain during such a tough time for the community.

"Police are patrolling areas of need where we can, but we can't do it alone."

Suspicious behaviour should be reported while it was happening, if possible, and any victims of crime were also urged to contact police.