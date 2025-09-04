In an update this morning, a police spokesperson said that although there was no threat to public safety, the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

“The evacuation cordons were lifted at around 4am and residents were advised they could return to their homes.”

Diversion in place at the intersection of Waimea Rd and Van Dieman St. Photo / Elaine Barling

Earlier, a police spokesperson said a section of Waimea Rd and Renwick Pl had been evacuated as a precaution.

An evacuation centre was set up at Victory Community Centre.

Lianne Farrow was taking her son to an appointment on Waimea Rd when she heard “sirens going off” and saw police at the doctors’ across the road.

“And then as I was looking across about seven or eight people, adults came out of the doctors.”

She said everyone evacuated in a calm manner.

“So, yeah, I couldn’t make heads or tails of what was going on.

“Nothing was really given away, or no one was in a rush or looked serious.”

Diversions are in place at the intersection of Waimea Rd and Van Dieman St, and Waimea Rd and Bronte St. Photo / Elaine Barling

As Farrow was leaving, she saw three police cars heading towards the orthodontist where she was, she said.

Diversions were in place at the intersection of Waimea Rd and Van Dieman St, and Waimea Rd and Bronte St. They have since been removed.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.