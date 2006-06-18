Nelson beehives to be tested for mite

Biosecurity New Zealand has launched a programme to test beehives close to those in the Nelson region found to contain the varroa mite.



The agency launched the surveillance programme after the presence of varroa was confirmed at two sites near Stoke.



The tiny pest - which attacks the pupae of the honeybee - has ripped through the North Island since being found in South Auckland in April 2000.



Industry sources say the mite could cost the South Island economy up to $10 million a year, with a major impact on crops that bees pollinate.



- NZPA