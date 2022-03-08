US slaps Russia with oil, gas and energy sanctions, Covid infected healthcare staff can return to work and local councils may still have a voice in the Three Waters Reform in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

US slaps Russia with oil, gas and energy sanctions, Covid infected healthcare staff can return to work and local councils may still have a voice in the Three Waters Reform in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By Sam Olley for RNZ

Northlanders living near a luxury lodge owned by a Russian oligarch are putting up Ukrainian flags on their properties.

Helena Bay Lodge owned by Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov. Photo / RNZ

In peak season, the $50 million Helena Bay Lodge charges $7000 a night per room.

The buildings, worth tens of millions of dollars, are owned by steel magnate Alexander Abramov, who is believed to have taken his superyacht from Europe to the Maldives as troops invaded Ukraine.

Forbes estimates the oligarch is worth US$6 billion.

Abramov is not on the Government's new Russian travel ban list, but the list will likely expand as the Government gathers intelligence.

Ukraine flags hung up outside Northland residents' properties. Photo / RNZ, Samantha Olley

There are protesters on yachts on their way to Helena Bay, calling for the Government to freeze Abramov's assets under the new Russia Sanctions Bill, to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end war.

They plan to anchor just offshore from the lodge's private beach.

One flag put on a fence just a few kilometres from the lodge is covered with the words: "Stop Putin, Stop War".

A family at another nearby property has sewn a flag from scratch and hung it from trees at the end of their driveway.

The man who hung the flag told RNZ it would be "a good step forward" if the Government did not let Abramov back into the country.

"Unless he's cleared of not having anything to do with Putin ... but [that's] very unlikely, I think, with that kind of calibre."

The family has friends who have farmed in western Ukraine near Lviv for the past 16 years, employing 60 Ukrainians.

Ukraine flag hung up by Northland residents in protest against nearby Helena Bay Lodge owned by Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov. Photo / RNZ, Samantha Olley

"They had to leave. They are currently rescuing their workers, who they're picking up in Poland. They're meeting somewhere and bringing them back to Germany. I guess farming's not happening anymore because all the males have to fight."

Te Uri o Hikihiki kaumātua rangatira Hepi Haika (Ngāti Wai) chairs the nearby Mōkau marae, and was at the lodge's opening.

Haika is related to whānau who lease out the land the lodge sits on, and he believes the wider hapū would be understanding if Government sanctions hurt the oligarch, and his lodge asset.

"If [there's] anything, any way, we can actually support Ukraine, we as a hapū would probably stand beside that."

The protesters headed for Helena Bay will leave Auckland on Thursday.

Residents told RNZ the lodge had ramped up security in response.

The lodge declined to comment.