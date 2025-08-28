Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ned the lefty snail has a 1 in 40,000 shot at a mate. Cue a nation-wide search

By Vivian Ho
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

New Zealand illustrator Giselle Clarkson found a snail with a rare left-spiraling shell in her garden and named it Ned. She helped launch a national campaign to find Ned a mate. Photo / Giselle Clarkson

New Zealand illustrator Giselle Clarkson found a snail with a rare left-spiraling shell in her garden and named it Ned. She helped launch a national campaign to find Ned a mate. Photo / Giselle Clarkson

Ned is left-spiralling thanks to a rare shell. An illustrator who found the snail has inspired hunts across New Zealand for a suitable mate.

In a world that swipes right for love, one lonely snail in New Zealand is looking for a match that can swipe left and Kiwis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save