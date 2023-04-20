Nearly $450,000 of meth seized and two arrested after multiple New Plymouth raids

Documentary: New Zealand has tried and failed to fix its methamphetamine crisis for 20 years. Now the country is facing a second wave of the epidemic.

Taranaki police have seized $430,000 worth of methamphetamine and arrested two people after a number of raids in New Plymouth.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said the raids were a part of “Operation Seconds” headed by the Taranaki Organised Crime Squad, which targets the supply of meth in the Taranaki area.

400 grams of meth were confiscated, which Bouterey said has a street value of $140,000 and has prevented up to $430,000 of social harm.

A firearm, $40,000 in cash, and a large amount of cannabis was also seized. Police are additionally looking to confiscate vehicles belonging to one of the offenders.

A 39-year-old man is due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on May 10 on charges of supplying methamphetamine.

A 41-year-old man is also due to appear in the same court on May 4 facing 17 methamphetamine-related charges and a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Bouterey said taking down those who supply meth in the community is a major focus within their police force.

“The harmful consequences of drugs are wide-reaching and go beyond the individual user, and we often see this translating into other areas of crime,” Bouterey said.

“We want to reassure the public that we will continue to focus on disrupting the supply of methamphetamine in our communities.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fischer of the Central Asset Recovery Unit said his team are continuing to target “highly valued assets” obtained through harming the community.

“Those enjoying benefits from drug supply will eventually have to answer for their actions, and face scrutiny as to where funds used to purchase the assets they possess for personal gratification came from,” Fischer said.

“Removing the benefits these people seek through the drug dealing environment is key to protecting our people, their families and our communities.”















