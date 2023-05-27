Rangitoto College is the country's largest school and has decided to go it alone on Year 11 education certificates next year. Photo / Dean Purcell.

New Zealand’s largest high school will be presenting its own diploma to Year 11 students next year, in what National is calling another vote of no confidence in Labour’s education reforms.

Labour has previously announced that in a bid to raise education and literacy standards, it is introducing major changes to what is taught in schools and then how it is assessed so that students can gain their National Certificate of Educational Achievement qualifications.

Schools are required to implement changes to Level 1 NCEA assessment standards for Year 11 students next year.

But National’s Education spokeswoman Erica Stanford said Rangitoto College is the latest to decide to devise its own certificate of achievement for Level 1 students.

“Labour’s rewriting of NCEA has been a disaster from start to finish,” Stanford said.

“The largest high school in the country, Rangitoto College, has pulled out of the refreshed NCEA Level One for 2024, introducing their own diploma to ensure a logical and coherent learning program for their students.”

“This follows other schools such as St Cuthbert’s withdrawing from the refreshed Level One after what they believed was a dumbing down of the standards.

As the Herald outlined in its Making the Grade series earlier this year, student achievement in core subjects has declined over the past two decades based on both national and international studies.

Labour claimed it hoped to address that with a new focus on these core subjects.

It includes new reading, writing and numeracy tests that students will be required to pass before they are awarded any NCEA qualification.

“As Minister of Education, my bottom line is to ensure our young people are getting the education they need and deserve. This includes giving students, along with their parents and employers, confidence that they are leaving school with a strong foundation in maths and literacy,” Jan Tinetti said.

However, the Government’s introduction of them was delayed in an announcement in April.

It said Level 1 tests will still be introduced next year but schools and students will not have to start using Level 2 until 2026 and Level 3 until 2023.

Labour's Education Minister Jane Tinetti and National's Education spokeswoman Erica Standford are locked in a battle about new standards for students. Photo / NZME

The Secondary Principals Association of NZ and Post Primary Teachers Association welcomed the delayed start to give teachers and students more time to adjust and be ready.

But Stanford said the delays were an admission Labour was failing New Zealand students, leading to schools and principals to pull out.

“Principals across New Zealand are sending a resounding message to the Government that they have no confidence in Labour’s NCEA changes,” she said.

“Despite the NCEA refresh costing hundreds of millions of dollars, and employing 200 Ministry staff and countless working groups, schools are choosing to implement their own programs to guarantee successful outcomes for their students.”

“This is the ultimate embarrassment for the government. Jan Tinetti should immediately pause the shambolic roll-out of her NCEA Change Program and listen to schools and principals.”



