Harry Sanders and Albie Roebeck are attempting to run 100km at Piha and Pāpāmoa Beach to raise money for the mental health charity Ballsy. Photo / Dean Purcell
Two Auckland men are gearing up for a second attempt at reaching 100km by running laps of Piha and Pāpāmoa Beach for kids missing out on sport because of financial hardship.
Former school teacher Harry Sanders, who now works for the Blues Rugby Charitable Trust, said kids were often unable to join club sports because of financial difficulties that would cause them to be “ashamed” and “shy away” from their goals.
“A lot of them don’t have the opportunity to go and play club sport as the fees come into play or they haven’t got boots or shin pads,” Sanders said.
“Seeing them shy away from wanting to do sports because they can’t afford it is sad.”