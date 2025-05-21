Harry Sanders and Albie Roebeck are passionate about helping kids get into sport. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sanders will be matched in his attempt by good mate Albie Roebeck, who previously joined him in a failed effort to reach 100km on Piha in June 2023.

The pair started the 100km beach run during “thunder and lightning strikes” and severe weather warnings.

Roebeck had been hospitalised a week before with illness but still gave it his best shot, resulting in both men having to cut the attempt short after it became too much.

This time they’re determined to finish the job.

“Since then, it’s been on both our minds,” Sanders said.

“You kind of just have to dig into your dark times to get through it.”

A Givealittle page has been set up for the run with the funds going towards the charity Ballsy, which was founded by Rob Gaitau and will use the money to pay for children’s sports fees.

Roebeck works in the Royal New Zealand Navy and with at-risk youth.

He will start tackling the gruelling distance at the same time as Sanders but on a different stretch of coastline – Pāpāmoa Beach.

In preparation, Sanders recently ran 180 laps around a stadium to try to get his mind used to the repetitive scenery of Piha’s beach.

He has previously run seven marathons in seven days so is no stranger to the mental pain of long-distance running.

Sanders said they were hoping for a good turnout of friends, family and anyone who wanted to show up and support them.

“We’re here to take two and put this baby to rest,” Roebeck said.

Sanders said in his previous role as a teacher he had seen first-hand the impact sport had on the mental wellbeing of young kids.

Breaking down the barrier of cost would go a long way in helping more children to access sporting opportunities, he said.

The run will take place this Friday.