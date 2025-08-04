Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Navigating sick leave: How to get a medical certificate in NZ

By Ke Xin-Li
RNZ·
5 mins to read

It's important to take sick leave when you're unfit to work - and that includes working from home. Photo / Getty Images

It's important to take sick leave when you're unfit to work - and that includes working from home. Photo / Getty Images

By Ke-Xin Li of RNZ

Employers can legally ask you for a medical certificate if you need to take sick leave – even for one day.

It can be a long wait to see a GP but there are other ways to get a sick

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save