Cloe Willetts with her book which helps people navigate grief. Photo / David Haxton

Cloe Willetts with her book which helps people navigate grief. Photo / David Haxton

When Cloe Willetts went to interview Emma Blundell (nee Ahern) for a Woman's Day story, they had a side chat beforehand.

Emma was happy Cloe was going to write a magazine story about her three dreams before she died.

Those dreams included soaking up the Paraparaumu Beach sea views, her Christmas Day marriage to Hamish Blundell Hummus, and pool fundraising efforts for her nephew, Harper Ahern, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The story would be extra-special because Emma had only days to live because of aggressive breast cancer.

But there was something else on Emma's mind.

She knew her death would be tough on her loved ones and she wanted to ease their grief a bit.

Knowing that her stepdaughter Jessa loved Cloe's children's book The Dizzy Waggle Who Lit the Dark, which dealt with ways of handling anxiety and stress, she had an idea that turned into another wish.

She asked Cloe if she could write a children's book, with the same characters, that would help loved ones understand she would never be lost to them even after she passed.

Cloe thought it was a great idea, agreed to write it, and let Emma talk about what she would like in the book.

"I went home that night and wrote it because I wanted Emma to see it because she only had days left."

She took the script around to Emma who loved it.

Emma died on January 15, aged 45.

"Her daughter Willow read the story at her funeral."

Thea and the Dizzy Waggle is a heartwarming and insightful tale about love, loss, and the magic of nature for anyone navigating grief.

Front cover of Thea and the Dizzy Waggle. Photo / David Haxton

The story, in rhyme form, follows purple Dizzy Waggle called Brite through losing her best friend, a tui called Thea, and offering comforting insight about death, especially to loved ones who are still with us, via the beauty of nature.

Cloe felt a strong connection to Emma, who was at peace about dying, when writing the book.

"That feeling I had from her is what I had to write it.

"That is why it's so comforting.

"It's really special and the fact it's helping so many people is great."

While the book was developed for children, it has been a hit with all ages.

"I've had so many adults say they wished they had this book when they were young.

"Even if children don't have loved ones who have died, it's still a nice concept [nature] for them."

At the end of the book are two exercises for children to do based on grief that have been formulated in collaboration with counsellor Martin Sloman.

"It's for anyone navigating grief."

Dutch-born artist Fabienne Joni Sopacua created the book illustrations within a month.

The illustrations have some special touches such as the pohutukawa trees Emma loved looking at, the golden hour when the sun is setting, and more.

"Fabian has done a beautiful job.

"She pulls the concept out of my head and makes it better."

Cloe has been humbled by the book's success.

"It has been insane.

"It has just gone off.

"The book has had 47 reviews on www.thedizzywaggle.com with the majority five stars.

"I'm super-proud of it."

Cloe will be signing copies of her book, and answering questions, at PaperPlus Coastlands on Saturday, August 20, from 2pm to 4pm and Sunday, August 21, 11am to 1pm.

Local musician Ramon Oza, too, will be at the book signings, playing guitar.