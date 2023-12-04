How much ratepayers will have to fork out when the City Rail Link opens, man arrested over Covid vaccination privacy breach and why another pause in fighting is unlikely in the Middle East in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

Authorities are warning commuters to plan ahead of tomorrow morning’s rush hour with nationwide Te Pāti Māori-coordinated protests likely to create significant delays anytime between 7am and 9am.

Traffic is expected to be gridlocked with protests planned on Auckland’s motorway network, and marches and convoys slated for other key transport points around the country.

Motorists are being urged to delay travel into the city if possible, work from home or ditch the car and use public transport to avoid choked motorways.

Those who do brave the traffic are warned to “be prepared psychologically” for long delays.

Waka Kotahi is warning of “significant disruption” and says the protest could even affect key Auckland bus routes.

Protesters are likely to gather at at least 20 different locations nationwide.

The Herald understands Te Pāti Māori has offered to cover the cost of any fines doled out to protesters by police.

Party secretary Lance Norman said the protest aimed to “send a clear message to [the] Government ... that we are not happy, [a] response to the National, Act and NZ First coalition’s policies around Te Tiriti o Waitangi”, among other grievances.

Norman said the disruption of “potentially thousands of vehicles [in] convoys heading into the city centre” would “likely cause millions of dollars in lost productivity”.

“We understand a lot of people will be unhappy,” he said, “but we have been talking nicely to this Government, so this is the reaction.”

Assistant police Commissioner Sandra Venables said officers would be out in force on the country’s roads and that police had been speaking with protest organisers, advising them of how to behave.

“Police recognise the right to peaceful protest, [but] unlawful behaviour will result in enforcement action, either at the time or following the event if safety issues prevent immediate action,” she said.

“In some locations, [officers] will put measures in place to prevent protesters [from] putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way.”

Protest locations

Whangarei: New World Regent, 167 Bank St. 7am.

Auckland: Palmers Albany Garden Centre, Hugh Green Drive and Greville Rd. 7am.

Washworld Pod, Hobsonville, Hobsonville and Brigham Creek Rds. 7am.

BP Bombay, Mill Rd. 7am.

Hampton Downs: 20 Hampton Downs Rd. 7am.

Rangiriri: 10 Talbot St. 6am.

Ohinewai: Ohinewai Hall, 1 Lilley Ln. 7am.

Hamilton: Te Ara Hou Village, 100 Morinsville Rd.

Te Kohao Health, 951 Wairere Dr.

The Base, Te Rapa Rd.

Braemar Hospital intersection, Ohaupo Rd.

Killarney and Kahikatea Rds

Five Cross Rds roundabout, Enderly.

The Wayward Pigeon, 2 Gordonton Rd, Chartwell.

Founders Theatre, King St and Norton Rd.

Rotorua: Rotorua Energy Events Centre, Queens Dr. 7am.

Tauranga: Whareroa Reserve, Taiaho Pl, Mount Maunganui. 6.30am.

Gisborne: Heipipi (Endeavour) Park, Gladstone Rd and Customhouse St. 7am.

Hastings: Hastings Clock Tower, Russell St South. 7.30am.

Palmerston North: Skoglund Park, Thames St. 7.15am.

Hawera: Town Square, 9 Union St. 7am.

New Plymouth: Cobb and Co, 198 Courtney St. 7am.

Tokoroa: Tokoroa Youth Park, Roslin St. 7am.

Porirua: North City Shopping Centre, 2 Titahi Bay Rd. 7am.

Masterton: The Farriers Bar and Eatery, 3 Queen St. 9am.

Wellington: Aurora Terrace motorway bridge. 7am.

Motorists, ‘take extra care if you encounter pedestrians on motorway’ - AA

The Automobile Association (AA) has warned motorists to be extra vigilant with the potential for pedestrians on roads, and slow-moving traffic likely to create major delays.

The Herald understood protesters would gather at 7am near the Northern Motorway at the Palmers Albany Garden Centre, near the Upper Harbour Motorway on Brigham Creek and Hobsonville Rds, and near the Southern Motorway at BP Bombay.

Protests were also planned for Whangārei, Hampton Downs, Rangiriri, Ohinewai, several locations in Hamilton, Rotorua, Tauranga, Gisborne, Hastings, Palmerston North, Hawera, New Plymouth, Tokoroa, Porirua, Masterton and on an overpass above the Wellington Urban Motorway.

Martin Glynn, the AA’s policy director on motoring affairs, told the Herald people should monitor news websites and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s updates throughout the morning.

“And just be prepared, psychologically, if you have to travel at the time, for the potential for longer delays. Anyone who’s not planning on essential travel - we suggest they consider not travelling, that’s out of caution,” he said.

“It’s not that we’re saying, ‘you’re going to get caught in a two-hour traffic jam or worse’, because that we don’t know - but if people have that flexibility, [avoiding travel] is something they should consider.”

Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport also urged people to plan and make use of the transport entities’ online journey planners.

The NX1 and NX2 Northern Express bus services, along with the WX1 Western Express, could face “significant” disruptions in particular.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.