"National is the party of law and order, [and] in government, will back police by giving them a range of ... powers to disrupt and crack down on ... crime," a party policy statement from the last election said. Photo / NZME
The National Party has hastily deleted a social media post that included the anti-police slogan “ACAB” on a wall in the background of the photo.
Social media users were quick to notice the slogan, an acronym standing for “all cops are bastards”.
The photo was posted to Instagramearlier today.
Stuff said it was captioned with the party’s plans to “up the game on major events so New Zealand can host more concerts, sports, festivals and gigs”.
The photo was a self-portrait taken by pop star Dua Lipa.
It had been doctored so the singer-songwriter’s T-shirt read, “More concerts are coming to New Zealand”.
“National is the party of law and order, [and] in government, will back police by giving them a range of ... powers to disrupt and crack down on ... crime,” a party policy statement from the last election said.
The Herald has approached the National Party for comment.