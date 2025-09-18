The photo was a self-portrait taken by pop star Dua Lipa.

It had been doctored so the singer-songwriter’s T-shirt read, “More concerts are coming to New Zealand”.

“National is the party of law and order, [and] in government, will back police by giving them a range of ... powers to disrupt and crack down on ... crime,” a party policy statement from the last election said.

The Herald has approached the National Party for comment.

Writing for GQ magazine, writer Colin Groundwater said the acronym first appeared in England early in the 1900s.

It was abbreviated to “ACAB” by striking workers in the 1940s, he said.

After being used in a headline in the Daily Mirror in 1970, the phrase found a home in punk music and its subcultures.

The Mirror’s story was about a teenager who had it embroidered on his jacket after copying it from a Hells Angel member he had seen, Groundwater said.

The term was then taken up by anarchist and anti-authoritarian movements around the world.

He said the term had found renewed prominence in the US movements against anti-police brutality, such as Black Lives Matter.

The United States-based Anti-Defamation League lists “ACAB” as a hate slogan “of long standing” in the skinhead subculture.

The organisation says the phrase should be “carefully judged in the context in which it appears”.

