National MP for Waikato Tim van de Molen's sister has died after a quad bike accident on a Waikato farm. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MP for Waikato Tim van de Molen's sister has died after a quad bike accident on a Waikato farm. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The sister of National MP Tim van de Molen has died after a quad bike accident on a Waikato farm this week.

Van de Molen, 38, has been the Parliamentary member for Waikato since the 2017 election and made a Facebook post this afternoon revealing the family tragedy.

“My youngest sister, Katrina Houghton, was fatally injured in a farm accident near Piopio this week after rolling her quad bike,” Van de Molen wrote.

“We’re totally devastated at the loss of an amazing & much-loved wife, daughter, mother, sister & aunty. We’ve come together as a family to support each other as best we can - particularly wrapping support around Tom & their boys.

“Thanks to the friends & wider community who have chipped in to help us through these incredibly challenging first few days - it’s a fitting reflection of the caring & supportive person she was.”

Van de Molen himself was involved in a horrific chainsaw accident in February 2022.

The Waikato MP was cutting branches at his in-laws’ place, standing on scaffolding at about head height, when a large branch took a “nasty bounce” as it landed and toppled the scaffolding.

Van de Molen landed awkwardly on timber he’d already cut, breaking his neck in the process.

He also broke his vertebrae, back, his right wrist and had various fractures as well as breaks in his left arm.

“At that point, it was incredibly hard to breathe because of the rib damage and spine,” van de Molen said.

“My first thought was, ‘Am I ever going to walk again?’

“‘Am I ever going to play soccer with the kids, or all the things [you] want to do as a parent with your young kids growing up?’

When he returned to Parliament in May 2022, Van de Molen said he’d be taking back all his portfolios - Agriculture, Defence, Horticulture and Veterans.