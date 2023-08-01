National MP for Waikato Tim van de Molen has been referred to Parliament's Privileges Committee. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MP for Waikato Tim van de Molen has been referred to Parliament's Privileges Committee. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MP Tim van de Molen has been referred to Parliament’s Privileges Committee.

It followed a complaint by Labour’s Rachel Boyack, relating to van de Molen’s conduct towards the chairperson of the Transport and Industrial Relations Committee, Shannan Halbert on June 2023.

Speaker Adrian Rurawhe said versions of events differed, but if the allegation made was correct, “the conduct complained of could amount to threatening or intimidating a member acting in the discharge of their duty or threatening a member on account of their conduct in parliament”.

”The Speaker’s role as such matters is to determine whether the facts alleged could, if true, amount to a breach of privilege or contempt of the House,” Rurawhe said.

”The speaker does not inquire into the veracity of the evidence presented or conduct and inquiring into the allegation that is the role of the Privileges Committee,” he said.

Van de Molen told the Herald the facts of the case were contested.

“As the matter is before the Privileges Committee I cannot comment,” he said.

MPs cannot discuss matters before the Privileges Committee in any detail, lest they themselves breach privileges.

Van de Molen feared he’d never walk again after a horrific chainsaw accident that saw him break his neck, back and both arms in February last year.

The Waikato MP had been tidying up in the aftermath of a storm and was cutting branches at his in-laws’ property standing on scaffolding at about head height when a large branch took a “nasty bounce” as it landed and toppled the scaffolding.

Van de Molen landed awkwardly on timber he’d already cut, breaking his neck in the process.

He also broke his vertebrae, back, his right wrist and various fractures as well as breaks in his left arm.

“At that point, it was incredibly hard to breathe because of the rib damage and spine,” van de Molen said in May last year.

“My first thought was, am I ever going to walk again?”

The Privileges Committee has been busier than usual this term, as multiple MPs have found themselves in trouble.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti was referred to the committee earlier this year for taking too long to correct an incorrect statement she made in the House.

Act’s Simon Court was also referred to the committee for breaching committee confidentiality in a press release.

Former Transport Minister Michael Wood is currently before the committee for incorrectly declaring his significant shareholdings.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said it was “never acceptable to bully people in select committee or anywhere else for that matter”.

Act Leader David Seymour joked that the committee was very busy with MPs getting in trouble.

“I thought it would be an easy lark but we’ve got people getting referred every week now. Business has never been better on the Privileges Committee,” he said.

National’s Chris Bishop said the “facts are contested’.

“The matter is before the Privileges Committee, I am a member of the Privileges Committee, I can’t make any more comment - I’m sorry,” he said.