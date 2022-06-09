National MP Chris Bishop helps rescue elderly woman locked in car

Jocelyn Smith, aged 93, was locked in a car for half an hour. Photo / Supplied

Jocelyn Smith, aged 93, was locked in a car for half an hour. Photo / Supplied

National MP Chris Bishop and a local Green Party candidate crossed the political spectrum on Monday to rescue an elderly woman locked in a car.

Jocelyn Smith, 93, had attended a high tea to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was parked next to where Bishop had just pulled up opposite the St James church in Lower Hutt.

Her daughter, Robyn Smith, who is the Green candidate for the regional council's Porirua-Tawa constituency, said her mother has dementia and is very frail.

Smith said she got her mother into the passenger's side of the car and then put the walker in the boot.

But when she reached the driver's side of the car she realised it was now locked, with the keys and a bag with her cellphone in it stuck inside.

"I was kind of freaking out because she had a big wool coat on and the sun was streaming into the car."

The only other person in the car park was Bishop, who was making his way to other Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Robyn Smith (left) and Jocelyn Smith attending a high tea before the ordeal. Photo / Supplied

Smith asked to could borrow his phone to ring the AA.

Bishop said he called the AA and was put on hold.

"While waiting on hold to the AA both of us, through the window, tried to get the elderly woman to unlock the car from the inside, which took quite a while and was pretty stressful," Bishop said.

"She was confused by what was happening and obviously a bit stressed out about it and obviously her daughter was pretty worried."

Smith said the bells from the church were ringing loudly, which made it more difficult for her mother to hear what they were trying to tell her as she is quite deaf.

Her mother picked up the keys, but unlocking the car was complicated because there were several buttons including a garage door remote on the key ring too.

Smith said she was trying to shield her mother from a stream of sunlight as the car heated up.

"I was just about to call 111 and she managed to accidentally push the right button.

National MP Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"When we got the door open Mum burst into tears, it was just so stressful for us all. It was awful."

Smith estimated her mother was locked in the car for half an hour.

She said she was relieved and grateful that Bishop, and another couple who arrived, were willing to help.

"Just like anyone, you try and help," Bishop said.